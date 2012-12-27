TEXT - S&P cuts Council of Europe Development Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Following a review of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions, we are lowering our long-term issuer credit rating on the CEB to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. -- The stand-alone credit profile for the CEB is 'aa', reflecting our assessment of both its business and financial profiles as "very strong," as our criteria define these terms. -- Our ratings on the CEB incorporate one notch of potential extraordinary shareholder support because of callable capital from 'AAA' and 'AA+' rated sovereigns. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the CEB's credit strengths will remain in place. Rating Action On Dec. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating (ICR) on the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating actions reflect the adoption of our revised criteria for rating multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) and not a recent deterioration in the CEB's creditworthiness. (For more details of our related criteria, see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The ratings derive from our assessment of the CEB's "very strong" business profile and its "very strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. In combining these assessments, we consider the CEB to have a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'aa'. We base our "very strong" business profile assessment on our view of the CEB's governance, role, and public policy mandate. The CEB was established in 1956 as the Resettlement Fund for National Refugees and Over-Population in Europe, with a mandate to help refugees and other displaced persons after World War II. Today, the CEB's focus is to help address the social problems that European countries face as a result of refugees, displaced persons, or migrants from forced movements of population, or natural or ecological disasters. In operational terms, this means the CEB makes loans to support job creation in small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), vocational training, social housing, health care, environmental projects, natural catastrophe relief, and educational reform. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the CEB's total assets were EUR27 billion, of which 46% were loans. Its outstanding loans have increased by 3% per year on average over the past decade. Our assessment of the CEB's financial profile as "very strong" rests on our calculation of the CEB's risk-adjusted capital ratio of 22% before, and 14% after, adjustments for concentration risk and preferred creditor treatment, as well as the bank's funding and liquidity profiles. We anticipate that the CEB will continue to improve its capital ratios over the medium term as the rate of internal capital generation outpaces expected loan growth. Our funding ratios indicate that the CEB is structurally able to cover its scheduled short-term debt repayments and scheduled loan disbursements without recourse to new issuance. Furthermore, we note that it maintains relatively higher liquid assets relative to its total exposures than do most other highly-rated MLIs. Under our liquidity stress scenario, the bank would be able to continue fulfilling its mandate, even under extremely stressed market conditions, without access to the capital markets. On Feb. 4, 2011, the CEB's governing board approved a sixth capital increase for the bank, which took effect on Dec. 31, 2011. A 98% subscription rate by the CEB's member states had raised subscribed capital by 67% to EUR5.5 billion as of Dec. 21, 2012 (Switzerland and Liechtenstein did not participate.) This increase in subscribed capital requires no disbursement of cash and will have no effect on shareholders' equity. We assess the CEB's financial profile as "very strong" without extraordinary shareholder support. Incorporating the CEB's callable capital from 'AAA' and 'AA+' rated shareholders into its equity base would raise our financial profile assessment to "extremely strong," yielding a one-notch uplift to the ICR from the SACP. In determining both the SACP and the ICR, we consider the placement of a MLI within a given assessment for its business and financial profiles. Currently, the CEB has nine 'AAA' shareholders and one 'AA+' shareholder. The rating on latter, the Republic of France, which holds 17% of the CEB's capital, carries a negative outlook. However, should we lower our rating on France to below 'AA+', we would expect the CEB's capital adequacy uplift to be maintained, so long as our expectations regarding the CEB's cash equity trends are met. The nine 'AAA' rated shareholders could be called on to provide up to EUR1.3 billion of callable capital (representing 5% of total liabilities at year-end 2011) to support the CEB's debt service. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the CEB's business profile, capital levels, funding, and liquidity are sufficiently robust--and its 'AAA' and 'AA+' callable capital sufficiently ample--that there is less than a one-in-three chance of us lowering our 'AA+' issuer credit rating on the CEB within the next two years. We could lower the rating if management--contrary to our expectations--were to adopt a more aggressive funding strategy or failed to improve its capital adequacy. The rating could also come under pressure if some borrowing members ceased treating the CEB as a preferred creditor. We could raise the rating if the CEB were to enhance its public policy role and mandate, and strengthen its relationships with all shareholders, while meeting our expectations for improved capital adequacy and continuing to be treated as a preferred creditor. 