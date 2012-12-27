FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P raises Banco del Estado de Chile
December 27, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P raises Banco del Estado de Chile

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On Dec. 26, 2012, we raised our long-term local currency ratings to 
'AA+' from 'AA' and our foreign currency ratings to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1' 
on the Republic of Chile.
     -- We are raising the counterparty credit rating on Banco del Estado de 
Chile to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1' following the action on the sovereign.
     -- The outlook is stable.

Rating Action
On Dec. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty 
credit ratings on Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) to 'AA-/A-1+' from 
'A+/A-1'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Banco Estado mainly reflect our opinion that there is a "very 
high" likelihood that the Republic of Chile would provide extraordinary timely 
support to the bank in the event of financial distress.

We base our view of this support on our assessment of Banco Estado's "very 
important" role, in accordance with our criteria for government-related 
entities (GREs), as a financial vehicle in promoting banking products and home 
ownership to the low-income population segment and the bank's "very strong" 
link with the Chilean state, which has 100% ownership. Because of these 
factors, our issuer credit rating on the bank is four notches higher than its 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

Our SACP on Banco Estado reflect its "strong" business position, "moderate" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity.

Outlook
The stable outlook on Banco Estado reflects the outlook on the Republic of 
Chile and our expectation that Banco Estado will maintain its strong market 
position and its social policy role in the country. We also expect the bank to 
continue improving its asset quality and maintain high liquidity and stable 
and diversified funding.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating            AA-/Stable/A-1+    

SACP                            bbb+                 
  Anchor                        bbb+                 
  Business Position             Strong (+1)          
  Capital and Earnings          Moderate (-1)        
  Risk Position                 Adequate (0)         
  Funding and Liquidity         Above Average and Adequate (0)

Support                         +4                   
  GRE Support                   +4                   
  Group Support                 0                    
  Sovereign Support             0                    

Additional Factors              0      

 
Related Criteria And Research

     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities, Dec. 9, 2010
 
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                      To                 From
Banco del Estado de Chile
 Counterparty Credit Rating           AA-/Stable/A-1+    A+/Positive/A-1

Upgraded
Banco del Estado de Chile
                                      To                 From
 Certificate Of Deposit               AA-                A+
 Senior Unsecured                     AA-                A+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

