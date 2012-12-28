FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
December 28, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch cuts International Bank of Azerbaijan ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded International Bank of Azerbaijan's
(IBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed the
rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. At
the same time, the agency has upgraded IBA's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from
'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The downgrade of IBA's IDRs and the revision of its Support Rating Floor reflect
the continued track record of quite limited capital support from the 
Azerbaijan's authorities. In Fitch's view, support in 2012 has continued to be 
slow, limited in volume and skewed towards Tier 2 capital instruments with weak 
loss absorption capacity.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's recent provision of AZN100m of subordinated 
debt followed other incremental capital contributions made to IBA earlier in 
2012 (see "Fitch Maintains IBA's IDR on RWN; Downgrades Viability Rating" dated 
27 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch estimates that this chain of 
capital injections, together with the planned completion of an AZN50m equity 
contribution by the bank's minority, private shareholders, will enable IBA to 
maintain its statutory capital adequacy at around the 12% minimum level at 
end-2012. However, IBA's ratio will at best remain only very slightly above the 
regulatory limit, pressured by its limited ability to deleverage and the 
potential need for recognition of additional credit impairment. 

RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

IBA's IDRs continue to be driven by Fitch's view that there is a moderate 
probability of support for the bank, if needed, from the Azerbaijan authorities.
This view factors in IBA's majority (50.2%) state ownership, its large domestic 
franchise (the bank accounts for 35% of sector assets), substantial funding from
state-owned corporations (30% of deposits at end-Q312), the bank's relatively 
small size relative to the sovereign's available resources and the potentially 
significant reputational damage for the authorities in case of IBA's default. 

Fitch believes that the authorities are likely to continue to provide 
small-scale capital support, and also make liquidity available, as required. 
IBA's overdraft facility from the central bank has been recently increased to 
AZN150m from AZN100m. In addition, the bank's draft medium-term financial plan 
foresees AZN200m of additional equity injections to be completed by end-2015.

RATING SENSITIVITES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

IBA's ratings may be downgraded further if (i) the Azerbaijan authorities fail 
to provide timely capital and/or liquidity support to IBA in case of renewed 
pressure on the bank's stand-alone credit profile, or (ii) a downgrade of 
Azerbaijan's 'BBB-' sovereign Long-term IDRs. A downgrade may also follow if the
state's share falls below 50%, although Fitch views IBA's privatization as 
unlikely to happen before 2014, at the earliest. Upside potential for the 
ratings is very limited.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE: VIABILITY RATING

The upgrade of the VR to 'b-' reflects IBA's expected return to compliance with 
regulatory capital requirements in 2013, an increase in provisioning against 
problem loans (with statutory impairment reserves now more aligned with those 
under IFRS) and a small improvement in Fitch Core Capital (FCC/risk weighted 
assets rose to 5.8% at end-H112 from 4.4% at end-2010). Completion of the AZN50m
equity placement among the private shareholders (following the AZN50m 
contributed by the Ministry of Finance in Q112) will also be supportive, and 
Fitch is informed that AZN40m of this has already been paid in during H212. 
However, the agency expects that this capital will be largely consumed by loan 
growth, given the further credit needs of some of the bank's problematic project
finance exposures.

RATING ACTION DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING

IBA's VR continues to reflect its weak asset quality, capital and performance 
and tight liquidity. However, the rating also reflects the stability of the 
bank's funding to date, and the currently supportive operating environment, 
reflected in robust growth of the non-oil economy.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) at end-Q312 comprised 17% of IBA's loan book, while 
an additional 24% of loans were restructured. At the same time, IBA's statutory 
impairment reserves (both specific and general) were equal to only 12% of the 
portfolio, suggesting potential for further recognition of credit losses. In 
addition, IBA has financed AZN0.9bn of quite speculative investments (mostly 
connected with construction and real estate) in Russia, which carried an 
impairment reserve of only 26% at end-H112, resulting in a net value equal to 
about 2x FCC. The bank expects that further financing of at least AZN0.3bn will 
be required to complete the construction projects and ultimately dispose of the 
assets.

In Fitch's view, the recoverability of the problem assets (loans and 
investments) will be quite lengthy (beyond one year) and may require absorption 
of considerable additional credit losses. The bank's weak performance (despite 
some improvement, in H112 pre-impairment profit net of accrued interest not 
received in cash was barely positive) means that it will be difficult to absorb 
any such losses through the income statement, resulting in potential further 
pressure on capital.

In the absence of any meaningful amortisation of the loan book, IBA is 
increasingly dependent on timely prolongation/refinancing of existing wholesale 
debt, which comprised 27% of non-equity funding at end-Q312. IBA's total 
liquidity cushion at end-Q312 was equal to AZN305m (11% of customer deposits), 
while wholesale funding maturities total AZN630m in H113 and AZN200m in H213. 
IBA expects a large AZN380m bank deposit falling due in H113 to be rolled over 
(as has been the case in the past), and also has plans to refinance the 
remaining wholesale funding. In assessing IBA's liquidity position, Fitch takes 
some comfort from the stability, to date, of customer deposits, the availability
of liquidity support from the central bank and continued access to international
funding during 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITES: VIABILITY RATING

The VR could be downgraded if there was (i) a further marked deterioration in 
asset quality, reflected in a weakening of underlying credit exposures or an 
increase in NPLs; (ii) further heightened pressure on capitalisation as a result
of asset quality deterioration and/or higher leverage; or (iii) a sharp 
tightening of the liquidity position, for example as a result of the inability 
to refinance/extend maturing wholesale debt. An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, and would require a resolution of asset quality problems
or a recapitalisation of the bank.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', off RWN 

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'f' 

Support Rating: affirmed at '3', off RWN 

Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', off RWN 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
