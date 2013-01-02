TEXT - S&P revises Oshkosh Corp outlook to positive

Overview -- Oshkosh Corp. has maintained solid credit measures, and we believe it has the potential to offset weak prospects in the defense market with better profitability performance in its other businesses. -- We are affirming our ratings and revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects a potential upgrade if Oshkosh maintains funds from operations to total debt of about 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA remains less than 2.5x in the context of an economic backdrop that is gradually recovering. Rating Action On Jan. 2, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Oshkosh Wis.-based Oshkosh Corp. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4', to indicate our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for an upgrade if the company maintains its good credit measures and continues to pursue a moderate financial policy, including targeted reported debt to EBITDA of 1x-2x, despite challenging circumstances in some of its segments. We expect the company's fire and emergency unit will continue to suffer from weak municipal spending this year while the defense segment is likely to further decline as a result of declining government defense spending. Still, very good performance in the access equipment segment and improving conditions in the commercial segment, combined with meaningful debt reduction over the past several years, have allowed Oshkosh to maintain credit measures that could support a higher rating. The ratings assume that future acquisition activity may transpire but is unlikely to be financed in the aggressive manner comparable with the company's access equipment acquisition in 2006. For a higher rating we would expect Oshkosh to maintain funds from operations (FFO) of about 30% over the operating cycle and debt to EBITDA of about 3x. The revision of the recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4' reflects a later year in our simulated default scenario where less secured debt exists, thereby increasing residual value for the unsecured noteholders. The ratings on specialty vehicle maker Oshkosh reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Activist investor Carl Icahn dropped a tender offer for the company in December 2012, which we believe reduces the likelihood that the company's financial policy will become more aggressive in the near term. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications after Icahn's tender offer did not meet the 25% threshold he had set. We score Oshkosh's management and governance as "satisfactory." The company's announcement on Nov. 16, 2012, that it plans to repurchase up to $300 million of common stock over the next 12 to 18 months does not have an immediate effect on our assessment of the company's financial risk profile, which we describe as "significant." The company's large cash balances (more than $500 million), good credit measures, and anticipated positive free cash flow generation provide some capacity for the share repurchase activity. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect Oshkosh to maintain its leading positions in key segments of the cyclical specialty vehicle market--such as being the No. 1 global provider of aerial work platforms--and its good product and end-market diversity, which its four reporting segments prove. Despite the diversity, results have been extremely cyclical. The downturns in the formerly more stable fire and emergency segment over the past several years and the massive declines in the aerial work platform and commercial segments in the 2009 timeframe are indicative of this. The company's defense segment faces budget pressure from the federal government that is likely to reduce its contribution to the topline over the coming years to about $2 billion or less from nearly $4 billion in 2012. Still, the company's diversified product portfolio is a supporting factor in our business risk profile assessment and its defense segment provided an important offset to the decline of its other segments within 2009-2010. Our base-case expectations include: -- A continuation of the slow global economic recovery; -- A continued recovery in the access equipment in fiscal 2013 at a slower pace than in fiscal 2012; -- Lower sales and profits at its defense segment in each of the next several years, as Oshkosh transitions away from large domestic contracts; -- Fire and emergency results to deteriorate in 2013, given pressures on municipal budgets; -- Commercial segment revenue and profitability to benefit from the improving outlook for residential construction spending; and -- Positive free cash flow generation. Barring any sizable acquisitions or other strategic shifts, we expect debt to EBITDA to remain close to 2x and FFO to total debt to exceed 30% in 2013. These measures provide some cushion for risks to the company's defense segment performance or a general economic slowdown. At the current ratings, we expect Oshkosh to maintain total debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x and FFO to total debt of about 20% to 25% over the cycle, understanding these measures will be better in periods of recovery such as the one we are seeing now. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate." Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We project sources of funds to be more than 1.2x uses over the next year. -- We expect net sources of funds to remain positive and for there to be sufficient headroom under covenants, even in the event that EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe the company has generally prudent financial risk management and sound relationships with banks. We expect Oshkosh to maintain ample availability under its $525 million revolving credit facility due October 2015. It had good cash balances of more than $500 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. The company's $650 million senior secured term loan amortizes at about 10% annually and matures in October 2015. Given Oshkosh's cash flow generation capability, we consider its maturities to be manageable. Recovery analysis We rate the company's secured debt 'BBB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a payment default scenario. We rate the senior unsecured notes 'BB' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See our recovery report on Oshkosh Corp., to be published later on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The outlook is positive. We believe Oshkosh may maintain credit measures that are consistent with a one-notch higher rating. We could raise the ratings if the company maintains FFO at about 30% and debt to EBITDA is less than 2.5x in a decent general operating environment for its nondefense businesses. We could revise the outlook to stable if weak results or a debt-financed acquisition causes weaker credit measures--for example, if adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 3x. For instance, this could occur if a weaker economy pressures equipment spending, which supports the company's nondefense segments, resulting in a double-digit topline decline and an operating margin deterioration of more than 1.5%. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Positive To From Oshkosh Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Oshkosh Corp. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 3