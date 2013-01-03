TEXT - Fitch rates Merrill Lynch B.V.

Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' to Merrill Lynch B.V. and has subsequently withdrawn the IDR and support ratings of Merrill Lynch S.A. Fitch notes that the obligations of Merrill Lynch B.V. are guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation. Fitch assigns the following ratings: Merrill Lynch B.V. --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Long-term Senior Debt 'A'; --Long-term marked linked securities 'Aemr' --Support '1'. Fitch withdraws the following ratings: Merrill Lynch S.A. --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Support '1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.