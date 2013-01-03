FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Merrill Lynch B.V.
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Merrill Lynch B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A' to Merrill Lynch B.V. and has subsequently withdrawn the IDR
and support ratings of Merrill Lynch S.A. Fitch notes that the obligations of
Merrill Lynch B.V. are guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation.

Fitch assigns the following ratings:

Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Long-term Senior Debt 'A';
--Long-term marked linked securities 'Aemr'
--Support '1'.

Fitch withdraws the following ratings:
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Support '1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

