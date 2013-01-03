FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms 3 classes of CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Co IV
January 3, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms 3 classes of CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Co IV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 - As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed 3
classes of the CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company IV transaction as
follows:

--Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding 
principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up 
mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all 
outstanding classes.

