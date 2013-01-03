FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Utah Housing Corp bonds
#Market News
January 3, 2013

TEXT - Fitch affirms Utah Housing Corp bonds

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings assigned to the $278.1
million outstanding Utah Housing Corporation's (UHC, or the corporation)
single-family mortgage bonds (2009 Indenture) as follows:

--$241 million 2009 C, 2010 A, 2010 B and 2011 A bonds (Class I) at 'AAA'; 
--$22.6 million 2009 C, 2010 A, 2010 B and 2011 A bonds (Class II) at 'AA'; 
--$14.2 million 2009 C, 2010 A, 2010 B and 2011 A bonds (Class III) at 'AA-'; 

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on all of the UHC general (GO) 
obligation bonds which are currently outstanding. As of June 30, 2012, UHC had 
$113.5 million in Class III bonds which are backed by its GO pledge issued under
various indentures.

The Rating Outlook for the bonds is Stable.

 

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

STRONG MORTGAGE INSURANCE: Currently 99% of the loan portfolio consists of 
FHA-insured loans, limiting potential loss exposure; however, there is limited 
financial performance information for this relatively new indenture and the 
underlying loan portfolio primarily consists of unseasoned loans. 

The remaining 1% of the loans is VA guaranteed.

SOUND ASSET PARITY: Asset parity maintenance requirements provide added credit 
enhancement to the Class I and II bonds as the bonds have minimum asset 
requirements of 111.5% and 102%, respectively. 

POTENTIAL GENERAL FUND RELIANCE: Cash flow stresses indicate reliance on the 
general fund to pay debt service on the Class III bonds, which is in addition to
other Class III bonds outstanding in other indentures. Additionally, upon 
maturity of the Class III bonds in 2025, exposure of the Class II bonds to 
unanticipated program losses that surpass available excess funds may put 
pressure on UHC's credit profile. 

FIXED-RATE BONDS: the bonds in this indenture are all fixed rate and there is no
variable-rate risk in this bond program.

SECURITY:

The bonds are secured by all assets and revenue under the trust indenture, 
investment earnings and reserve funds. While payments of interest and principal 
at maturity for the Class III subordinate bonds are secured by a GO pledge of 
the issuer's general revenues or assets, the subordinate bonds are also secured 
by the assets and revenues of the trust estate on a subordinate basis to Class I
and II bondholders. 

CREDIT SUMMARY:

The 'AAA' and 'AA' ratings on the Class I and II bonds reflect the credit 
quality of the trust estate's collateral, the adequacy of projected revenues to 
pay debt service, and the credit enhancement provided by debt subordination 
underlying the Class I and II bonds. In addition, the Class I and II bonds have 
minimum asset requirements of 111.5% and 102% (net of loan loss assumptions) 
respectively, directing revenues to be used to call bonds of that class prior to
paying debt service of the next junior class. 

While the Class III bonds are secured by the assets and revenues of the trust 
indenture, the rating reflects the 'AA-' rating assigned to the creditworthiness
of the corporation's GO pledge. The GO rating is based on favorable overall 
financial and portfolio performances, a moderate debt-to-equity ratio when 
compared with other state housing finance agencies, and management's expertise 
in carrying out the corporation's public purpose mandate while protecting its 
long-term credit quality. 

The corporation's fiscal 2012 combined funds debt-to-equity and adjusted 
debt-to-equity ratios decreased from fiscal 2011 amounts. The adjusted ratio 
decreased to 5.8x in fiscal 2012 from 7.6x in fiscal 2011; the median 2011 
average for state housing finance agencies as a group was 5.1x. UHC's financial 
performance improved in 2011 and 2012 from 2010 and 2009 when net operating 
revenues as a percentage of total revenues on a combined fund basis was 5.4% and
6.3%, up from 0.6% and 2.8%, respectively. Net interest spread remained sound as
well at 8.3% in fiscal 2012 and 13.1% in fiscal 2011. UHC has GO bonds 
outstanding in the amount of $105 million as of July 2012. UHC currently reports
that it has net assets available for its GO obligations in the amount of 
approximately $62.5 million.

There are 1,857 loans originated as of Sept. 30, 2012 under this indenture 
totaling $261.3 million in outstanding mortgages. Currently 99% of the loan 
portfolio consists of FHA-insured loans and the remaining 1% of the loans is VA 
guaranteed. The FHA insures loans for the full principal amount outstanding, 
delinquent interest payments, and certain property foreclosure and disposition 
costs.

The delinquency rates for UHC loans have historically been below state and 
national figures. As of Sept. 30, 2012, UHC's 2009 Indenture had loans 
delinquent by two or more payments at 4.52%. This is below the 6.22% of FHA 
fixed-rate loans in the state and 6.18% of FHA fixed-rate loans in the U.S. with
two or more delinquent payments at Sept. 30, 2012. The programs in foreclosure 
ratio of 1.45% also compared favorably to loans in foreclosure in both the state
at 1.98% and in the U.S. at 4.08%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
