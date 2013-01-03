FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises FelCor notes rating to 'B+' from 'B-'
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises FelCor notes rating to 'B+' from 'B-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating
on FelCor Lodging L.P.'s 10% senior notes due 2014 to '1', indicating our
expectation of 90% to 100% recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment
default from '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). This resulted in our raising
our issue-level rating on the notes to 'B+' from 'B-', in accordance with our
notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The issue-level rating was removed
from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on Dec. 12,
2012. FelCor Lodging L.P. is a subsidiary of FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. 

The rating action reflects the closing of the company's $525 million 5.625% 
senior secured notes due 2023 and the use of proceeds to repay $258 million of 
the 10% senior secured notes due 2014 ($492 million in notes were outstanding 
at Sept. 30, 2012). (See Standard & Poor's research report on FelCor dated 
Dec. 12, 2012.) The repayment of a portion of the company's 10% senior secured 
notes resulted in a lower level of secured debt outstanding under our 
simulated default scenario compared with our previous analysis. This increases 
recovery prospects for the 10% senior secured notes enough to warrant the 
upward revision to our recovery and issue-level ratings on the notes.

RATINGS LIST

FelCor Lodging Trust Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating    B-/Stable/--

RATINGS REVISED
                            To    From
FelCor Lodging L.P.
 10% sr nts due 2014        B+    B-/Watch Pos
   Recovery Rating          1     3

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

