TEXT - S&P may raise TMM Holdings LP rating

Jan 4 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Taylor Morrison Home Corp. has filed a registration statement to raise equity through an initial public offering, the proceeds of which it will use to purchase a partnership interest in TMM Holdings L.P. -- Taylor Morrison intends to use proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchases of debt and to fund acquisitions. -- We placed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Taylor Morrison on CreditWatch with positive implications. Our 'BB-' issue-level ratings on the company's unsecured senior notes remain unchanged. Rating Action On Jan. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating (CCR) on TMM Holdings L.P. (Taylor Morrison) on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). Our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's unsecured senior notes remains unchanged. Since our recovery criteria generally limits recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher to no higher than a '3' recovery rating, we would not expect Taylor Morrison's issue-level ratings to change if we raise our CCR on the company. However, while we expect that Taylor Morrison will likely implement capital structure changes in conjunction with its IPO that may impact recovery prospects, we do not currently expect these changes to affect our issue-level ratings, including a downgrade below the corporate credit rating. Rationale The positive CreditWatch placement follows the recent filing of an S-1 registration statement with the SEC, indicating the homebuilder's intention to raise equity through an initial public offering (IPO). The company will use proceeds from the proposed equity offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchases of debt and to fund acquisitions. In our view, we expect the successful completion of an IPO to be positive for credit quality. Taylor Morrison will be subject to SEC reporting requirements and disclosures as a public company, which will further bolster transparency, particularly surrounding financial policy. Longer term, completion of the IPO transaction could also provide a potential exit strategy for the company's current private equity sponsors that would not impair credit quality, and would bolster liquidity by providing access to additional capital sources. We do not expect an IPO to cause significant deleveraging since we believe the company will use the majority of the IPO proceeds to fund investment in land and inventory in anticipation of higher revenue growth over the next several years. CreditWatch We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement once Taylor Morrison has completed its IPO and finalized its capital structure. The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our CCR on Taylor Morrison by one notch if the proposed IPO transaction closes as planned. Issue-level ratings on the homebuilders' senior unsecured notes, which we currently rate 'BB-' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating), would likely remain unchanged since Standard & Poor's general criteria guidelines generally limit recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with CCRs of 'BB-' or higher to no higher than a '3' recovery rating. This limitation is designed to account for the risk that recovery prospects for higher rated issuers are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional secured or pari passu debt prior to default. (Please see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009.) At this time, we do not expect any potential capital structure changes to cause our issue-level ratings on Taylor Morrison to be notched down below the CCR, but we will monitor the company's progress toward completion of the IPO and potential additional capital markets activities over the next few months. Temporary telephone contact numbers: Susan Madison (201-259-1034); Jaime Gitler (212-438-1000). Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Homebuilders Pivot Toward Growth, Oct. 17, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, Oct. 12, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From TMM Holdings L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--