TEXT-S&P assigns RP Crown Parent 'B' corporate credit rating
January 4, 2013

TEXT-S&P assigns RP Crown Parent 'B' corporate credit rating

Overview
     -- We have received final documentation on U.S. supply chain management 
(SCM) software provider RP Crown Parent LLC's $1.55 billion first-lien credit 
facility and its $650 million second-lien credit facility.
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to RP Crown Parent, the 
parent company of RedPrairie Corp. and JDA Software Inc.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating to the 
company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility with a recovery 
rating of '2'. We are also assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the 
company's second-lien term loan with a recovery rating of '6'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's 
recurring revenue base will allow it to deliver modest revenue growth despite 
a challenging selling environment, and that it will realize cost synergies in 
2013, resulting in modest deleveraging to the mid- to high-7x area.

Rating Action
On Jan. 4, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate 
credit rating to RP Crown Parent LLC. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's $1.45 
billion senior secured first-lien term loan due 2018, and $100 million 
revolving credit facility due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of payment 
default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's senior 
secured second-lien term loan due 2019. The '6' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of payment default.

The company used the proceeds, along with cash and new equity, to acquire all 
outstanding shares of JDA common stock, repay debt at RedPrairie and JDA, and 
pay transaction costs.

Rationale
Our ratings on RP Crown Parent reflect the combined company's "fair" business 
risk profile resulting from its narrow product focus, its competitive market 
segment, and near-term integration risk, as well as its "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile with pro forma leverage above 8x and modest free cash 
flow expected in 2013. These factors are offset in part by meaningful 
recurring revenues and the company's diverse and entrenched customer base, 
which we expect will allow it to deliver modest revenue growth. We expect 
meaningful cost synergies in 2013 to result in leverage in the mid- to- 
high-7x area.

The merger combines JDA's strength in supply chain planning (demand 
forecasting and pricing) and RedPrairie's supply chain execution capabilities 
(warehouse, workforce, transportation, and multichannel management) to create 
the number three competitor in the market for SCM software and position it as 
a best-of-breed, end-to-end solution with strength in retail and 
manufacturing. The company will be led by the JDA CEO, who has a track record 
of successfully integrating large-scale acquisitions such as Manugistics in 
2006 and i2 in 2010. Competition in the SCM software market is intense with 
SAP and Oracle holding meaningful market share, while the rest of the market 
is highly fragmented.

We view the company's business risk profile as fair, reflecting its narrow 
focus on the SCM software market; competitive industry dynamics with larger, 
more diverse competitors and several niche players; and exposure to the 
cyclical retail and manufacturing industries. In the near term, the company 
faces integration risk related to an aggressive cost-reduction plan 
representing nearly 10% of pro forma revenues and combining product platforms. 
Nevertheless, the company has meaningful recurring maintenance and 
subscription revenues, modest customer concentration with its top five 
customers representing less than 15% of revenues, and products that are 
critical to its customers' operations, resulting in high customer retention. 
The company has also demonstrated the ability to monetize its customer base 
with the majority of its license revenue coming from existing customers. In 
our assessment, the company's management and governance is "fair".

Pro forma revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, were more than $1 
billion with EBITDA margins in the mid-20% area. We expect that in 2013, a 
challenging IT spending environment will result in low-single-digit revenue 
growth, but that the company will be able to deliver modest margin expansion 
through realized cost synergies. We anticipate that free cash flow will be 
modestly positive in 2013 as the company incurs restructuring costs.

We view the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged with adjusted 
leverage in the low-8x area as of Sept. 30, 2012, excluding expected cost 
synergies. We expect leverage to peak in the mid-8x area at the end of 2012 as 
a strong fiscal 2011 fourth quarter rolls off. Furthermore, we anticipate that 
in 2013, leverage will fall to the mid- to high-7x area as the company 
realizes cost synergies with the potential to reach the low-7x area if the 
company captures all anticipated cost savings. Although the CEO has a track 
record of transformative acquisitions, there is no capacity within the ratings 
for additional debt-financed acquisitions.

Liquidity
The company's liquidity is "adequate" in our view, with sources of cash likely 
to exceed uses during the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include a cash 
balance of about $100 million, $100 million of availability under its 
revolving credit facility, and expected annual funds from operation (FFO) in 
the $110 million area (before restructuring costs). We expect uses to include 
modest working capital investments and capital expenditures near $50 million, 
$15 million of mandatory debt amortization, and $50 million of restructuring 
costs over the next 12 months.

Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
     -- Sources of liquidity are likely to exceed uses by at least 20% over 
the next 12 to 24 months.
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.
     -- The company is likely to maintain at least 15% cushion under its 
springing leverage covenant, which is in force only when the revolver is 25% 
drawn.

Recovery analysis
For the complete the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RP Crown 
Parent, published on Nov. 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's recurring 
revenue base will allow it to deliver modest revenue growth, and that realized 
cost synergies will result in leverage in the mid- to high-7x area. The 
possibility of an upgrade is limited by the company's highly leveraged 
financial profile and modest expected free cash flow in 2013.

We could lower the rating if the company does not deleverage from pro forma 
levels in 2013 due to integration challenges, macroeconomic headwinds, or 
increased competition. We could also lower the rating if these factors lead to 
negative free cash flow or inadequate liquidity.

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action

RP Crown Parent LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                        B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured
  US$1.45 bil 1st term bank ln due              B+
  2018                            
   Recovery Rating                              2
  US$650 mil 2nd lien bank ln due               CCC+
  2019                            
   Recovery Rating                              6
  US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017          B+
   Recovery Rating                              2



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
