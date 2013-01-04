FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms South Texas Higher Education Authority 2012-1 notes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms South Texas Higher Education Authority 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 - Fitch Ratings affirms the senior notes at 'AAAsf' issued by South
Texas Higher Education Authority Series 2012-1. The Rating Outlook on the notes,
which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative.

Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', and 'Rating U.S.
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings.

The ratings on the senior notes are affirmed based on the sufficient level of
credit to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the
senior and subordinate notes consists of overcollateralization and projected
minimum excess spread.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

South Texas Higher Education Authority Series 2012-1:

--Class A-1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012;
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
dated April 3, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.