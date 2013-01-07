FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: losses, delinquencies were unchanged in Nov. Canadian CCQ
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: losses, delinquencies were unchanged in Nov. Canadian CCQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 - The charge-off and 30-plus-day delinquency rates in Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI) were
unchanged at 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively, in November as the Canadian
unemployment rate declined to 7.2% from 7.4%. However, the payment rate, yield,
and excess spread each decreased modestly to 36.0%, 21.4%, and 13.6%,
respectively, from 39.0%, 21.8%, and 13.8% in October.

We published "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: Charge-Off And 
Delinquency Rates Were Stable In November 2012," on Jan. 3, 2013, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.

