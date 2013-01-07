FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Petkim at 'B+', withdraws ratings
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Petkim at 'B+', withdraws ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S.'s
 (Petkim) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) at 'B+' and National Long-term rating at 'A-(tur)'. The Outlook on the
Long-term ratings is Negative. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the
ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Petkim has chosen to stop participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage for Petkim.

For further information on the key rating drivers, see "Fitch Affirms Petkim at
'B+'; Revises Outlook to Negative" dated 27 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be
the secondary.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
