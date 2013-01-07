FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: 2013 could be tough for global metals, mining
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 2013 could be tough for global metals, mining

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an FAQ article
titled, "Global Metals And Mining Sector Could Have It Tough In 2013," which
discusses the difficulties it believes that sector will encounter throughout the
year. Standard & Poor's believes economies in many regions remain fragile and
demand for commodities such as steel has weakened as a result.

"While this overall outlook won't necessarily translate into sharply declining 
credit quality, we could downgrade some of the borrowers we rates unless 
business conditions improve significantly in the near term," said Standard & 
Poor's credit analyst Michael Scerbo.

Some of the frequently asked questions covered in the article include:
     -- Given Standard & Poor's forecast for eurozone GDP to be flat in 2013, 
what can Europe's metals and mining sectors expect?
     -- How does the U.S. outlook compare with Europe?
     -- Does a slightly better economic outlook overall in Asia-Pacific 
translate into more stable credit quality for metals and mining companies 
there?
     -- Given the somewhat rosier economic outlook in South America, how does 
the ratings outlook on metals and mining companies in the region compare?
     -- How does Standard & Poor's see ThyssenKrupp's planned sale of its 
73%-owned slab-making venture CSA?

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.