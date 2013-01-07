FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Bank of America ratings unaffected by Fannie Mae agreement
January 7, 2013 / 7:02 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Bank of America ratings unaffected by Fannie Mae agreement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank of
America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not affected by the company's
agreement to resolve certain agency mortgage purchase claims the Federal
National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) made. The agreement and
other events BofA announced during the quarter are neutral to our ratings
because, although significant amounts of legacy issues are resolved, sizeable
amounts remain. We see BofA as remaining opportunistic in continuing to reduce
legacy mortgage exposures in 2013. This should result in reduced exposures and
earnings volatility in the future, but the costs may be reflected in continued
charges and, therefore, earnings volatility over the next several years or so.

Today's announced agreement covers $300 billion in outstanding loans ($1.4 
trillion in original principal balance) and unresolved claims made by Fannie 
Mae to BofA for alleged breaches of selling representation and warranties with 
respect to $11.2 billion of unpaid principal balances as of Sept 30, 2012. 
BofA also agreed to repurchase $6.75 billion of certain residential mortgage 
loans it sold to Fannie Mae from 2000-2008. 

At the same time, BofA announced definitive agreements to sell about 20% ($306 
billion of unpaid principal balances) of its mortgage servicing rights 
portfolio. 

In addition to the above events, BofA will, in the fourth quarter, take 
charges of $2.5 billion (pretax) associated with independent foreclosure 
reviews--primarily mortgage-related litigation and other mortgage-related 
matters. Partially offseting these charges are $1.3 billion of foreign tax 
credit benefits. After all these items, the company anticipates modest 
reported net income for the fourth quarter.

Notably, BofA announced the reduction of its estimate for the possible loss 
above existing accruals for both government-sponsored entity (GSE) and non-GSE 
representation and warranty exposures as of Dec. 31, 2012, to $4 billion from 
$6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

