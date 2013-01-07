FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P downgrades Merrill Corp. to 'D' from 'CCC-'
January 7, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P downgrades Merrill Corp. to 'D' from 'CCC-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- Merrill Corp., a St. Paul, Minn.-based provider of technology-enabled 
information and document services, has failed to refinance or pay off its 
revolver and first-lien term loan prior to their Dec. 22, 2012 maturity.
     -- We have downgraded the company to 'D' from 'CCC-' and lowered the 
issue-level ratings on the revolver, first-lien term loan, and second-lien 
term loan to 'D' as well.
     -- We will update our analysis as new information becomes available 
related to a potential refinancing or a financial restructuring.

Rating Action
On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Merrill Corp. to 'D' from 'CCC-'. We reinstated then 
subsequently lowered our issue-level ratings on the first-lien term loan due 
2012, revolving credit facility due 2012 to 'D' from 'CCC' with a recovery 
rating of '2'. We also lowered the second-lien term loan due 2014 to 'D' from 
'C', with a recovery rating of '6'. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects Merrill's failure to refinance or pay off its $374 
million first-lien term loan and $33 million drawn revolver prior to its Dec. 
22, 2012 maturity. The second lien is also in technical default because of the 
cross default provision in the credit agreement. We should have lowered the 
ratings following the missed payment on the 22nd.  

We believe the company is engaged in negotiations with its lenders to 
restructure its current debt maturities. We will update our analysis as new 
information becomes available related to a potential refinancing or a 
financial restructuring.

Related Criteria And Research
Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Merrill Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                D/--               CCC-/Watch Dev/--
 Senior Secured First Lien              D                  CCC
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
 Senior Secured Second Lien             D                  C
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

