TEXT-S&P reports on outlook for U.S. insurers in 2013

Jan 8 - U.S. insurance sectors are generally poised for stable credit trends in 2013, resulting from strong balance sheets, a stable business climate, and improved enterprise risk management, according to a report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "U.S. Insurers' Sound Fundamentals Should Counteract Sluggish 2013 Economic Performance." The Congressional deal to avert or at least delay the so-called fiscal cliff reduced the near-term likelihood of the U.S. economy falling into recession. However, the recovery remains fragile and further political brinksmanship over spending and the deficit could overshadow the economy and markets for much of 2013. "This sluggish recovery continues to weigh on all insurance sectors, and we expect the rating impact to be stable to modestly negative in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodney Clark. However, risk aversion and strongly recovered capital bases since the financial crisis will go far in mitigating negative factors. Unfortunately, we expect the downside risks to continue to outweigh upside risks at least in 2013. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.