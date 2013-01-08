TEXT-S&P's leveraged finance conference, Jan. 31

Jan 8 - So what happens next in the global Leveraged Finance market? How does demand for leveraged loans impact credit quality in the leveraged finance area? Will re-pricing and dividend recapitalization transactions dominate the loan market or will M&A volume pick up? How does the resurgence of CLO issuance impact credit quality? What does historical recovery performance mean for future recoveries? Please join the discussions led by the head of Global Corporate Ratings for Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, our Global Chief Economist, presentation by our Sovereign Ratings team, senior ratings analysts, and leading experts in the leveraged finance market as they provide a comprehensive outlook for 2013. This year's conference will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. The half-day event will take place at the McGraw-Hill Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 1221 Sixth Avenue at 49th Street in New York, N.Y. Registration for this event is complimentary. To register, copy and paste the below URL into your browser.Media may register directly, or for assistance, please contact Mimi_Barker@standardandpoors.com (646 784 1061) Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.