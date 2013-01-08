FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P's leveraged finance conference, Jan. 31
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P's leveraged finance conference, Jan. 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 - So what happens next in the global Leveraged Finance market? How
does demand for leveraged loans impact credit quality in the leveraged finance
area? Will re-pricing and dividend recapitalization transactions dominate the
loan market or will M&A volume pick up? How does the resurgence of CLO issuance
impact credit quality? What does historical recovery performance mean for future
recoveries?
Please join the discussions led by the head of Global Corporate Ratings for 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, our Global Chief Economist, presentation 
by our Sovereign Ratings team, senior ratings analysts, and leading experts in 
the leveraged finance market as they provide a comprehensive outlook for 2013.
This year's conference will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. The 
half-day event will take place at the McGraw-Hill Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 1221 
Sixth Avenue at 49th Street in New York, N.Y.
    Registration for this event is complimentary.
    To register, copy and paste the below URL into your browser.Media may register directly, or for assistance, please contact 
Mimi_Barker@standardandpoors.com (646 784 1061)


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.