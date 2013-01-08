TEXT - S&P cuts Advanced Micro Devices rating to B

Overview -- Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) amended its wafer supply agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES in December 2012, which reduced burdensome prior minimum purchase commitments, though we expect AMD's negative free cash flow to continue in 2013. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on AMD to 'B' from 'BB-', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with Negative implications. -- The outlook is stable. Despite our expectation for AMD's leverage to climb above 7x over the coming year, we believe the company has the opportunity to stabilize its operating performance in 2013 through product introductions, potential embedded product design wins, and recently announced restructuring initiatives and has sufficient liquidity to bridge this period of expected weak earnings. Rating Action On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on Oct. 12, 2012. The downgrade reflects our expectation for continued revenue and earnings declines resulting in leverage exceeding 7x over the coming year due to weak PC industry demand prospects and intense competition from industry peers, including Intel. Rationale The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects AMD's "vulnerable" business risk profile, characterized by intense competition from Intel Corp., as well as prospects for tablet computing to continue to subdue PC industry growth and AMD's earnings over the coming year, resulting in leverage expected to exceed 7x and our assessment of AMD's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." The ratings also reflect the company's "adequate" liquidity. Our management and governance assessment is "fair." AMD faces challenges from ARM-based competitors, which are currently designing products for fast-growing tablet and smartphone markets. We expect smartphone and computing tablet growth to continue to reduce industry demand for x86-based (a family of computing instruction set architectures) computing and to support cloud-based server demand, constraining AMD's prospects for revenue and earnings over the coming year. We also expect AMD's revenue performance to remain constrained by competition from industry leading Intel. Our financial risk profile for AMD reflects the company's prospects for increasing leverage over 7x over 2013, from under 3x in 2011. Considering industry competition, we still expect that AMD has an opportunity to reduce leverage below 5x subsequent to 2014, though we expect the company to face execution challenges to increase its presence in new markets, including analog product markets, absent growth to its overall research and development (R&D) spending. We note that AMD announced in October 2012 its plan to reduce its quarterly operating expenses, including R&D, to $450 million by third-quarter 2013, representing an approximate 25% reduction from 2012 first-quarter levels. Liquidity AMD maintains adequate liquidity from internal sources. The company doesn't have a revolving credit facility at this point. Cash amounted to $1.48 billion on Sept. 29, 2012. We expect that payments to GLOBALFOUNDRIES related to the December 2012 contract amendment and severance payments related to the company's 15% workforce reduction announced in October 2012 will contribute to continuing negative free cash flow in 2013. Despite AMD's negative free cash flow prospects during 2013, we expect AMD to maintain cash above its minimum target of $700 million over the coming 12 months without the need for additional debt, other than sales leaseback proceeds anticipated to amount to between $150 million and $200 million. We expect coverage of liquidity uses by sources to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 to 24 months and believe that net sources would be positive over the coming 12 months, even with a 15% to 20% decline in EBITDA. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on AMD, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The outlook is stable. Despite our expectation for AMD's leverage to climb above 7x over the coming year, we believe the company has an opportunity to stabilize its operating performance in 2013 and has liquidity sufficient to bridge this period of weak performance. Improvements should come through product introductions, potential embedded product design wins, and recently announced restructuring initiatives. A downgrade could result from a number of developments, including protracted low demand, further erosion of market share, or weaker manufacturing execution. Any of these scenarios could weaken the financial profile that supports the rating. Specifically, we would consider a lower rating if liquidity were likely to fall below $700 million or prospects to reduce leverage below 7x in 2014 diminish. Considering AMD's competitive challenges, an upgrade is unlikely at present. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured B BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3