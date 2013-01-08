FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 8 Ally Term Lease, Ally Auto Receivable classes
January 8, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms 8 Ally Term Lease, Ally Auto Receivable classes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
     -- We affirmed our ratings on all outstanding classes from Ally Term 
Lease Asset Silo Series 2011-SNA and Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-SN1.
     -- These transactions are securitizations of prime auto leases originated 
by Ally Bank.
     -- The affirmations reflect our view that current credit enhancement 
compared with our credit and residual loss expectations is sufficient to 
maintain the current ratings.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 8, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its ratings on the notes from Ally Term Lease Asset Silo 
(ATLAS's) Series 2011-SNA and Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART's) Series 
2012-SN1 (see list).
 
Today's affirmations reflect the transactions' collateral performance to date, 
our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of the 
transaction, and the credit enhancement levels. In addition, our analysis 
incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment 
priorities under various scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis.
 
The affirmations reflect our view that the respective total credit support as 
a percent of the amortizing pool balances compared with our expected remaining 
credit and residual losses is adequate at the affirmed rating levels.
 
The ATLAS 2011-SNA transaction has exhibited significantly better performance 
than our initial expectations. As of the December 2012 distribution date, the 
transaction had 22 months of performance and had amortized to a pool factor of 
34.04% of its initial securitized value. To date, the transaction has incurred 
negative 0.03% in cumulative net credit losses, a factor of 0.26% in 
cumulative gross losses aided by a strong cumulative recovery rate of 111%. As 
a result, we have revised our expected lifetime credit loss on the transaction 
to below 0.05%. For AART Series 2012-SN1, given the short amount of 
securitization performance, we are maintaining our initial credit loss 
expectation of 0.50%-0.60% of the pool's securitization value pending further 
performance and affirming our new issuance ratings.
 
Residual realizations for the ATLAS 2011-SNA have been extremely strong as the 
returned vehicles continue to realize higher values than the initial 
forecasts. The securitization has benefitted from cumulative residual gains of 
approximately 28% on returned vehicles.
 
ATLAS 2011-SNA benefits from a reserve fund of 0.5% of the initial securitized 
value and overcollateralization of 29% of the initial securitized value. As 
the pool has amortized, the credit enhancement (reserve plus 
overcollateralization) has grown to 86.7% of the current securitized value. 
The current level of credit enhancement compares favorably with our 'AAA' 
stress levels and, as a result, supports the affirmation of our 'AAA (sf)' 
rating.
 
We will continue to monitor the performance of the transactions to ensure that 
the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our loss 
expectations under our stress scenarios for the rated classes.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available here.
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- "Revised General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Auto 
Lease Securitizations," Nov. 29, 2011
     -- "Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," Nov. 4 2011
     -- "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan 
Securitizations," Jan. 11, 2011
 
RATINGS AFFIRMED
 
Ally Term Lease Asset Silo 2011-SNA 
 
Class   Rating
A-2     AAA (sf)
A-3     AAA (sf)
 
Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-SN1
 
Class   Rating
A-1     A-1+ (sf)
A-2     AAA (sf)
A-3     AAA (sf)
A-4     AAA (sf)
B       AA (sf)
C       A (sf)

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
