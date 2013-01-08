FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Windstream's proposed term loan, notes
January 8, 2013

Jan 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+'
issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Little Rock, Ark.-based
telecommunications service provider Windstream Corp.'s proposed $300
million senior secured term loan B-4 due 2020. The '1' recovery rating indicates
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment
default. We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to
the company's proposed $700 million of senior notes due 2023. Proceeds from the
notes will be used to tender for the $650 million of PAETEC senior secured notes
while proceeds from the new term loan B tranche will be used to refinance
upcoming bank maturities.

At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on subsidiary PAETEC 
Holding Corp.'s senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'B' and revised the 
recovery rating to '3' from '6'. The '3' recovery ratings indicates our 
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. The 
upgrade reflects the improved recovery prospects following the redemption of 
secured debt at that entity.

Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Windstream are not 
affected by the new debt. Pro forma adjusted leverage of around 4.2x for the 
rolling-12-months ended Sept. 30, 2012, is somewhat high but still supportive 
of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile. (For the corporate 
credit rating rationale, see 
"here
3752492&rev_id=36&sid=991746&sind=A&" published on Oct. 25, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)  

The ratings on Windstream reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile, 
incorporating the company's shareholder-oriented financial policy with a 
commitment to a substantial common dividend, which limits potential debt 
reduction. We also expect leverage to remain high because of the company's 
aggressive acquisition strategy. We consider the business risk profile "weak," 
based on industry-wide competitive pressures from wireless substitution and 
cable telephony. In the third quarter of 2012, pro forma revenue and EBITDA 
declined 1% and 2%, respectively, year-over-year, due primarily to consumer 
voice access line losses of about 4%. Moreover, we expect secular industry 
declines to continue to hurt Windstream's overall operating and financial 
performance, despite growth in business services. Through a series of 
acquisitions, the company has increased its exposure to business segments with 
some growth potential but even greater competition, including competitive 
local exchange carriers (CLECs), which have lower margins and depend on the 
incumbent local telephone company to provide services.

Tempering factors include the company's solid market position as the leading 
provider of telecommunications services in somewhat less competitive and 
geographically diverse secondary and tertiary markets, growth from digital 
subscriber-line (DSL) services, still-healthy EBITDA margins, and solid free 
operating cash flow (FOCF).

RATINGS LIST

Windstream Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                            BB-/Stable/--

New Rating

Windstream Corp.
 $300 Mil. Senior Secured Term Loan B-4 Due 2020    BB+
   Recovery Rating                                  1
 $700 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023          B
   Recovery Rating                                  6

Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised
                                                    To      From
PAETEC Holding Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                                   BB-     B
   Recovery Rating                                  3       6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

