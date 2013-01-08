FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates SunCoke Energy 'BB-', rates senior notes 'BB-'
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates SunCoke Energy 'BB-', rates senior notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based SunCoke Energy Inc. has announced plans to form a
master limited partnership, SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., which will
have an ownership interest in certain of its coke-making facilities. 
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to SunCoke Energy 
Partners L.P., the same corporate credit rating as SunCoke Energy Inc.
     -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery 
rating to SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.'s proposed $150 million senior 
unsecured notes due 2020.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that SunCoke's take or pay 
contracts will allow it to maintain consolidated credit metrics that are in 
line with the current rating, and that liquidity will remain adequate.

Rating Action
On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 
corporate credit rating to Lisle, Ill.-based SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. 
(SXCP), a master limited partnership (MLP) in the metals and mining sector. 
The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating to the proposed $150 million 
senior unsecured notes due 2020 co-issued by SXCP and SunCoke Energy Partners 
Finance Co. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our 
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment 
default. The notes are being issued under Rule 144A without registration 
rights.

Rationale
We base our rating on SXCP on a consolidated approach with it and its general 
partner, parent SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC; BB-/Stable/--). Under the proposed 
structure, SXCP will take a 65% interest in SXC's Haverhill and Middletown 
coke-making facilities, located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Middletown, 
Ohio, respectively. SXC plans to own a general partner interest in SXCP, as 
well as all of the MLP incentive distribution rights and a portion of units 
representing limited partner interests in SXCP. Absent what we view as SXC's 
strong level of support, SXCP's stand-alone credit profile is slightly lower 
at 'B+'.

The rating reflects our view of SXCP and SXC's "weak" business risk and 
"aggressive" financial risk. Our view of the business takes into consideration 
that, as an independent producer of high-grade metallurgical (met) coke, SXCP 
has limited operating diversity, very high customer concentration, cyclical 
demand from customers, high capital requirements for new facilities, and a 
limited operating diversity.

Our view of SXCP and SXC's aggressive financial risk profile is characterized 
by relatively high consolidated book debt, estimated at $650 million at both 
entities upon the close of the proposed transaction, and the potential that 
SXCP and SXC will need to spend significant capital for new projects that 
won't accrue benefits for several years. However, the consolidated entity has 
adequate liquidity, in our view, to fund both its operations and capital 
spending during the next couple of years, and it operates under take-or-pay 
contracts that provide steady operating earnings and cash flow. 

Our base case scenario anticipates that consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2013 
(including adjustments for pensions and operating leases) will be between $200 
million and $250 million, compared with an estimated $260 million in 2012. 
EBITDA generation in 2012 and 2013 benefits from production at the Middletown 
coke facility that began operating in the fourth quarter of 2011, as well as 
relatively stable earnings from SunCoke's other coke-making facilities, 
slightly offset by weaker coal earnings. As a result, we estimate that 
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will be between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, and 
that adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-total-debt will be above 15%. In 
addition, we estimate distribution coverage to be about 1.2x in 2013. We 
consider these metrics to be in line with an aggressive financial risk profile.

Liquidity
Given our expectations, we view the company's liquidity position as 
"adequate". Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following 
expectations:
     -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO and availability on 
SXC's revolving credit facility and SXCP's proposed revolving credit facility, 
will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15%; and
     -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 
15% decline in EBITDA. 

Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate total liquidity in excess of $500 
million, consisting of at least $250 million of balance sheet cash, and close 
to full availability on SXC's $150 million revolving credit facility and 
SXCP's proposed $100 million revolving credit facility, aside from a small 
amount of letters of credit outstanding.

We estimate that consolidated cash flow from operations should be between $125 
million and $200 million annually in 2012 and 2013. This cash flow, along with 
balance sheet cash, should cover estimated capital spending of between $75 
million and $150 million in both years. We expect the MLP to make ongoing cash 
distributions to its shareholders, estimated at approximately $50 million 
annually; however, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, and do not expect 
distributions to detract from the company's planned growth initiatives.

Covenants under SXC's bank agreements include a leverage test of 4.25x and an 
interest coverage test of 2x. In addition, we expect SXCP's proposed revolver 
will have a maximum leverage test of 4x. Given our operating expectations, we 
believe SXCP and SXC will have adequate cushion under its covenants. SXCP  
will not have any maturities until 2018, when its proposed revolving credit 
facility matures.  

Recovery analysis
The rating on SXCP's proposed $150 million senior unsecured notes is 'BB-', 
the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the proposed 
notes is '3', reflecting our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 
in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please 
see the recovery report on SunCoke Energy Inc. and SunCoke Energy Partners 
L.P., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this 
report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that SXCP and SXC will maintain 
consolidated leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt of above 15%, metrics 
we consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We also expect liquidity to 
remain adequate to both fund the MLP's cash distributions and the company's 
planned expansion projects.

We would lower the rating if consolidated leverage increased and stayed above 
4x, which could happen if coal cash margins decline further, and if the 
margins realized on its domestic coke business decline due to operating 
inefficiencies. This could occur if SXC is unable to meet its annual operating 
budget at any given facility, if steel markets deteriorate and the company's 
customers push back on their contracts, or if its capital projects face delays 
or cost overruns. A negative rating action could also occur if SXCP's ongoing 
cash distribution requirements cause the company to increase its debt levels. 
In addition, we could lower the rating on SXCP if we take a negative rating 
action on its parent, SXC.

An upgrade is unlikely in the coming months, given SXCP and SXC's size, scope, 
and aggressive capital plans. An upgrade may also be constrained in the near 
term by SXCP's ongoing cash distribution requirements. However, longer term, 
we would consider a positive rating action if the company demonstrates steady 
operating performance, can maintain its operations to finance its growth 
initiative without adding significant leverage, and is able to diversify its 
customer base and operations. 

Temporary telephone contact numbers: Marie Shmaruk (61-3-9631-2040); Megan 
Johnston (917-715-3892)

     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In the Metals 
Industry, June 22, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Action

SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      

SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.
SunCoke Energy Partners Finance Corp.
 Senior Unsecured
  US$150 mil  sr unsecd nts due 2020    BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.