TEXT-S&P rates MDC Holdings notes, affirms CCR
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates MDC Holdings notes, affirms CCR

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Denver-based MDC Holdings Inc.'s operating performance has 
strengthened significantly as the housing recovery has taken hold. We expect 
the company to continue to grow in 2013 and improve overall profitability.
     -- We assigned a 'BB+' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to 
MDC's $250 million 6% senior notes due 2043.
     -- We affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and existing issue-level 
ratings on the company. The outlook is stable.
 
Rating Action
On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' 
issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to MDC's $250 million 6% senior 
notes due January 2043. At the same time we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate 
credit rating on the company and issue-level ratings on $750 million of debt. 
The outlook is stable.

MDC plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate 
purposes. The proceeds will bolster MDC's already strong liquidity that 
consists of cash and marketable securities, which the company could use to 
fund additional investments in land and prefund its 2014 debt maturity.

Rationale
The ratings on MDC reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile, which 
is supported by a homebuilding platform that operates with a shorter than 
average inventory position (two-three years) that is showing some operating 
leverage as the housing market continues to recover. MDC has invested in new 
communities that, in concert with improving fundamentals, have produced 
strengthened absorption, which is driving volume higher to support a return to 
profitability. However, our "significant" financial risk profile reflects 
improving, but still weak EBITDA-based credit metrics, and we assume the 
company's capital requirements will increase as the company grows in tandem 
with a recovering housing market. We note that until EBITDA levels can more 
comfortably service debt, a strong liquidity profile will remain a critical 
support to ratings. 

Denver-based MDC sells primarily entry-level and first-time move-up homes 
under the Richmond American Homes brand name in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, 
Arizona, California, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, 
and Washington. 

MDC has to-date reported significantly better operating results in 2012, due 
to better volume and pricing. Through the first nine months of 2012, MDC 
delivered 2,519 homes, a 28% increase in volume compared with the same period 
in 2011. We believe MDC is on pace to deliver roughly 3,700 homes for the 
full-year 2012, which compares with 2,762 in 2011. Through the third quarter, 
MDC had exceeded our original expectations and we estimate the company will 
report income for the full-year 2012 in the $50 million range, its first 
profitable year (exclusive of any tax benefits) since 2006. We expect MDC will 
end 2012 with debt/EBITDA of about 7.5x, debt/book capital around 47%, and 
EBITDA/interest at just over 2x. We previously expected MDC to show further 
improvement in 2013 resulting in debt/EBITDA within our forecasted range of 
4x-5x. 

However, this most recent opportunistic debt raise will result in higher 
funded debt relative to recovering EBITDA levels, which will delay the 
leverage improvement we previously expected. While debt-to-EBITDA leverage 
will now remain elevated in 2013, we assume the recovery will continue to pick 
up steam, resulting in continued strong volume growth in 2014. We expect MDC 
to continue its conservative balance sheet stewardship and use liquidity 
(excess cash) to repay debt in 2014 to bring leverage metrics back in line 
with expectations. In the absence of a 2014 debt reduction, we would expect 
MDC's operating performance to be stronger than currently assumed (due to a 
more robust recovery) to offset a higher debt load.

Our 2013 and 2014 forecast assumes 25%-30% volume growth each year along with 
modest price appreciation in the 2%-4% range contributing to 100-150 basis 
point gross margin expansion in 2013 (16.5%-17%) and 2014 (17.5%-18%). We 
estimate SG&A/revenues to improve to 13%-14% in 2013 and 12%-13% in 2014. 
These assumptions contribute to estimated EBITDA of $150 million in 2013 and 
$215 million-$225 million in 2014. Under this scenario, we expect debt/EBITDA 
to improve, but remain high at 6.5x-7x in 2013 and produce more substantial 
improvement to 3x-4x in 2014, assuming the $250 million 2014 debt maturity is 
repaid with excess cash. We would likely lower our corporate credit rating if 
the company falls short of our expectation for 2013 volume growth. In our 
view, this would drive underperformance in 2014 relative to our forecast and 
result in the company not meeting the more substantial improvement we are 
forecasting in 2014.

Liquidity
In our view, MDC has a strong liquidity position that is presently more than 
sufficient to meet its capital needs. Relevant aspects of our assessment of 
the company's liquidity profile include:

     -- We expect MDC's sources of liquidity over the next 24 months to exceed 
uses by 1.0x or more;
     -- No debt maturities until December 2014;
     -- The company's remaining cash balance and marketable securities provide 
capacity to absorb a high-impact, low probability event; and
     -- The company, in our view, has very prudent financial risk management.
 
We expect MDC will end 2012 with roughly $700 million of cash and marketable 
securities. However, it is our assumption that MDC will be a net user of cash 
in 2013 and 2014 as it continues to grow its inventory and community count. We 
estimate MDC will run an operating cash flow deficit of about $100 
million-$150 million in 2013 assuming the company invests roughly $500 
million-$550 million in land and is cash neutral to modestly negative in 2014 
based on estimated land investments of $550 million-$600 million. We assume, 
MDC will continue to fund a $47 million common dividend in 2014 (MDC paid the 
2013 dividend in 2012 through a special dividend). We assume MDC repays its 
December 2014 $250 million senior note maturity using excess cash and that MDC 
maintains a $50 million mortgage repurchase agreement that supports its wholly 
owned captive mortgage subsidiary. The mortgage facility matures in September, 
2013. We believe MDC will continue to maintain comparatively strong liquidity 
levels relative to its capital needs.

Recovery analysis
We rate the company's senior unsecured notes 'BB+', the same as our corporate 
credit rating on MDC Holdings Inc. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation for meaningful (50% - 70%) recovery. For our most recent report 
see "Recovery Report: MDC Holdings Recovery Rating Profile," published Aug. 3, 
2012.

Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain a 
comparatively strong liquidity position as it shifts toward more aggressive 
growth. We further expect the company to deliver strengthened EBITDA from its 
smaller, but well positioned operating platform in the coming two years. We 
currently see no upside to current ratings, given increasing capital needs and 
still weak debt-to-EBITDA credit metrics. We would lower our ratings if 2013 
performance is weaker than we expect and we conclude that MDC will be unable 
to achieve lower debt-to-EBITDA credit metrics that are more consistent with 
the current rating (debt-to-EBITDA in the 3x - 4x area) over the next 24 
months. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
Sept. 27, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 
Speculative Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
 
Ratings List
New Rating

MDC Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured
  US$250 mil 6.00% sr unsecd nts due    BB+                
  01/2043                               
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Ratings Affirmed

MDC Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      

MDC Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
