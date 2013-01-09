FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates BBVA's CP programmes at 'F2'
January 9, 2013 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates BBVA's CP programmes at 'F2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal's
EUR10bn and BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal's USD10bn commercial paper
programmes a Short-term rating of 'F2'. The notes issued under these programmes
are guaranteed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA).

Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the programmes and not to the notes
issued under these programmes. There is no assurance that notes issued under a
specific programme will be assigned a rating equal to that assigned to the
programme. The notes issued under these programmes will rank pari passu with the
claims of BBVA's other senior unsecured creditors .

BBVA has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Negative
Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'F2' and a Viability Rating of 'bbb+'. The ratings
of the programmes are sensitive to a change in the ratings of BBVA.

BBVA is the Spanish parent of an internationally diversified banking group with
operations centered in Spain, Mexico and other South American countries, along
with the US, Turkey and Asia.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

