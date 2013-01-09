TEXT - S&P affirms Compagnie de Financement Foncier

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On Dec. 19, 2012, we placed the long-and short-term ratings on Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF)'s SCF (societe de credit foncier) covered bond program on CreditWatch negative following a review of the progress the program had made toward meeting our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk by Jan. 11, 2013. -- The issuer has continued to renegotiate its derivative documentation to bring these agreements in line with the structural features for counterparty replacement outlined in our current or previous counterparty criteria. We understand CFiF is still pursuing this initiative. -- On Dec. 28, 2012, CFiF also made a public commitment that mitigates the immediate impact of the updated counterparty criteria on the rating on the program. In particular, it has committed to taking action on swaps that do not follow a replacement framework commensurate with our counterparty criteria should the short-term issuer credit rating (I CR) on its parent, BPCE, fall below 'A-1'. -- We have reviewed the credit and cash flows of the transaction after applying the new counterparty criteria. Following these results, we are affirming and removing from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on the covered bonds issued under CFiF's SCF program. The outlook on these covered bonds is stable. PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on the covered bonds issued by Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF) under its SCF program. The outlook is stable (see list below). On Dec. 19, 2012, we placed the program on CreditWatch negative based on the execution risk following our review of the progress made toward meeting our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk by Jan. 11, 2013, especially around derivatives obligations. In particular, unsubordinated termination payments could be due by CFiF to the counterparty, should the contract end prematurely. These are not mitigated by a replacement framework in line with Standard & Poor's methodology for a number of swaps in the transaction, covering more than 5% of the amount of privileged liability. According to paragraph 36 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," this constrains the rating to one notch above the rating on the issuer. Also, the additional termination event language (ATE), which gives the issuer the option to terminate the swap agreement if there is no mutually accepted replacement, and which is present in most of the transaction's swaps, had not yet been clarified in line with paragraph 38 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions." This leads us to consider that these swaps do not have a replacement framework in line with our methodology. We understand that since Dec. 19, 2012, the issuer has continued to renegotiate the documentation for its derivatives agreements to bring them in line with a replacement framework that follows structural features outlined in the current counterparty criteria or reflects previous counterparty criteria, but as of today, the remaining notional amount as a percentage of the outstanding covered bonds remains above 5%. Moreover, on Dec. 28, 2012, the issuer published the following commitments on its Web site: -- For swap contracts with an ATE provision: upon the ATE trigger being hit, the issuer commits to find a replacement, take over the derivative obligation, or increase the overcollateralization to address unhedged risk within 60 calendar days. -- For the unsubordinated termination costs in swap contracts with no Standard & Poor's replacement framework: if BPCE is no longer rated 'A-1', the issuer undertakes to replace or amend the swap contracts (including contractual subordination of swap termination payments) to bring the notional amount of such swaps below 5% of the outstanding privileged liability within 60 days. These commitments mitigate the risk of an immediate constraint on the rating on the program to one notch above the ICR on CFiF. HEDGES WITH RELATED AND UNRELATED COUNTERPARTIES Swap contracts with related entities of the issuer's group have been updated to reflect our latest counterparty criteria. The benefit of these swaps is therefore reflected in the cash flow analysis. We do not give benefit to swap contracts with unrelated counterparties which do not have a Standard & Poor's replacement framework, and therefore the cash flows remain unhedged and exposed to foreign exchange and interest rate risk in our cash flow models. Swap contracts with unrelated counterparties which follow previous Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria or the current counterparty criteria with variants have been analysed in accordance with paragraph 7 of the covered bond counterparty criteria. Because the single unrelated counterparty concentration is below 25%, the applicable ICR on the unrelated derivative counterparties is in the 'AAA' to 'A-' group, and the ICR on the issuer is in the 'AAA' to 'A-' group, there is no constraint on the maximum uplift achievable by the program. CASHFLOWS RUN WITH 'AAA' STRESSES We affirmed our ratings on CFiF's covered bonds following our review of the latest cash flow information provided (as of Sept. 30, 2012). This now excludes the benefit of swaps without a Standard & Poor's replacement framework. Following the application of our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk measure, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided. The key results of this assessment are: Classification of ALMM Low Program categorization 1 Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches) 7 Maximum potential rating AAA Target credit enhancement (%) 14.5 Available credit enhancement (%)* 18.1 *We calculate the current enhancement as (assets - liabilities)/liabilities. When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. We then assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the French SCF legal framework, we have categorized CFiF's covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, this combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term ICR. Our assessment of the external swap counterparties shows that currently it does not affect the maximum number of notches uplift achievable by the program. We believe that the cover pool can support a 'AAA' rating on CFiF's covered bonds issued under its SCF covered bond program. This reflects our assessment of the target credit enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered bonds. We have consequently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on these covered bonds. As the program uses only five of the seven notches of potential uplift above the ICR to achieve its current rating, we have also assigned a stable outlook to the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on CFiF's covered bonds and program. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related criteria -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 (not applicable for U.K. programs) -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating French Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Methodology & Assumptions: Applying The Derivative Counterparty Framework To Covered Bonds, Feb. 26, 2008 -- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party Criteria, May 8, 2007 -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or Local And Regional Governments, May 3, 2006 -- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003 (not applicable for U.K. programs) -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003 -- Criteria for Rating French Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, July 16, 2003 -- Swap Counterparty Requirements Expanded For Interest Rate Swaps, May 19, 2000 -- Standard & Poor's Develops Criteria for Rating Obligations Foncieres, May 5, 2000 Related research -- Compagnie de Financement Foncier Covered Bond Program On Watch Neg On Review Of Progress In Meeting Updated Criteria, Dec. 19, 2012 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 Related articles are available on RatingsDirect. Criteria, presales, servicer evaluations, and ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow (7) 495-783-4011. RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed/CreditWatch Action Program To From Compagnie de Financement Foncier AAA/Stable AAA/Watch Neg A-1+/Stable A-1+/Watch Neg Country: France Covered bond type: Obligation Fonciere (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)