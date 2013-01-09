FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. media and entertainment stats quarterly
January 9, 2013

TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. media and entertainment stats quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats
Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of operating performance,
credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the U.S. media &
entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and concerns.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2013 Media & Entertainmen Outlook' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S.
Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 13, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 08, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Media and Entertainment Stats
Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2012

2013 Media and Entertainment Outlook
Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media
& Entertainment Sector
Corporate Rating Methodology

