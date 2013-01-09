FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates New York's Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Auth revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following underlying ratings to the
Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, New York (TBTA):

--$266.3 million general revenue refunding bonds, series 2013B 'AA-';
--$637.9 million subordinate revenue refunding bonds, series 2013A 'A+'.

The bonds are expected to price through negotiation the week of Jan. 7, 2013.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

In addition, Fitch has withdrawn the 'AA-'/'A+' rating previously assigned to 
the TBTA's series 2012D and series 2012C, as the bond sale was delayed and the 
bonds were re-designated as series 2013B and series 2013A.  

For more information, please see the Fitch release titled 'Fitch Rates 
Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority's (New York) General Revs & Sub Lien 
'AA-/'A+') dated Dec. 6, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

