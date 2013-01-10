TEXT - S&P affirms Immofori AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on immofori as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. -- The outlook is stable. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 10, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Immofori AG (immofori) as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. We have ranked immofori since 2007. Our rankings on immofori reflect our view of the following: -- The company has a formal process in place for the preparation and approval of its business plan. Ambitious growth projections set for 2012 were subsequently revised downward in line with market conditions. -- The company has managed a reduction in staff headcount in line with its plans. This has been achieved through natural attrition. -- Employee training and development has been maintained at a good level in 2012. -- The company has completed the outsourcing of its internal audit discipline in order to create additional independence from operations and increase robustness. -- Company policies and procedures are currently being fully reviewed. -- The company has boarded a number of new portfolios since 2011 creating business growth. -- Special servicing collection activity levels have been maintained. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable on immofori as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION Our subrankings on immofori for management and organization are ABOVE AVERAGE as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. LOAN ADMINISTRATION Our subrankings for loan administration on immofori are ABOVE AVERAGE as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. FINANCIAL POSITION We deem the financial position to be Sufficient. From our assessment of the company's financial statements, we consider that there is sufficient financial strength for immofori to sustain servicing operations for at least the next 12 to 18 months. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)