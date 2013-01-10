FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch expects to rate KKR Financial Hldgs preferred issuance BB-plus
January 10, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch expects to rate KKR Financial Hldgs preferred issuance BB-plus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate KKR Financial Holdings LLC's (KFN)
 cumulative perpetual preferred stock issuance 'BB+'. The preferred
issuance will be callable after a period of five years and will be structurally
subordinate to subordinated debt. Proceeds are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes, including payments made in connection with the repurchase,
redemption, or conversion of its outstanding senior indebtedness. 
Fitch expects to assign the issuance 50% equity credit.

At Sept. 30, 2012, KFN's holding company recourse leverage was 0.45x, in-line 
with Fitch's expectations. With this preferred issuance, leverage will increase 
modestly, but is expected to remain well below management's articulated ceiling 
of 1.0x. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KFN will continue to report
stable asset quality and relatively consistent core operating performance over 
the intermediate term, while maintaining low leverage and solid liquidity, even 
with potential declines in the fair value of portfolio investments given 
volatility in the capital markets. The Outlook also incorporates the expectation
that KKR's willingness and ability to support KFN, as needed, will remain 
unchanged. 

Positive rating momentum could result from declines in leverage, improved 
funding flexibility, and stronger liquidity. Conversely, holding-company 
leverage above 1.0x, deterioration in asset quality, weaker core earnings 
performance, outsized portfolio losses, declines in liquidity, and/or a change 
in Fitch's view of the relationship between KFN and KKR could yield negative 
rating actions.    

KFN is a specialty finance company that invests in financial assets, including 
below investment-grade corporate debt, natural resources, real estate, 
marketable equity securities, and private equity, with the goal of generating 
both current income and capital appreciation. The company completed its initial 
public offering in 2005 and trades on the NYSE under the ticker KFN.

KFN is externally managed and advised by KKR Financial Advisors LLC (KFA), a 
wholly owned subsidiary of KKR Asset Management LLC (KAM), which is a wholly 
owned subsidiary of KKR & Co. L.P. KFA receives a monthly base management fee 
equal to 1/12 of KFN equity, as defined by its management agreement, multiplied 
by 1.75%, in addition to a quarterly incentive fee, if return hurdles are met. 

Fitch expects to assign the following rating:

KKR Financial Holdings LLC
-- Preferred Stock at 'BB+'.

Existing ratings for KFN are as follows: 

KKR Financial Holdings LLC
-- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; 
-- Unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

