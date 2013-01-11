FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P cuts Dexia LDG Banque S.A. covered bonds
January 11, 2013 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P cuts Dexia LDG Banque S.A. covered bonds

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW
     -- We have completed our review of the public sector covered bond program 
of Dexia LdG Banque (DLG) under our updated covered bonds counterparty 
criteria. 
     -- Under the criteria, we no longer view the program's level of 
overcollateralization as sufficient for a rating uplift above issuer credit 
rating on DLG. 
     -- We are therefore lowering our ratings on the program to 'BBB/A-2' from 
'A-/A-2'.
     -- The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current 
CreditWatch negative placement on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider 
Dexia LdG Banque to be a core entity. 
 
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services said today it lowered the long- and short-term ratings on Dexia LdG 
Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public sector covered bond program and all related 
issuances to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where 
they were originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011.

Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow 
information as of Nov. 30, 2012, and the implementation of our updated 
counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology 
And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And 
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).

The review encompassed the credit quality of the cover pool, the cash flow 
structure of assets and liabilities, and counterparty risks. We had identified 
account bank, commingling, and derivative risk as relevant counterparty risks 
for the program. Our assessment of counterparty risk is the key constraint on 
the ratings.

With regard to derivative risk, the rating on the program is currently limited 
to 'A-' owing to our analysis of unsubordinated termination payments (see 
paragraph 36, "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations 
Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).

In applying our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In 
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we have compared the currently 
available credit enhancement with the covered bonds' target credit 
enhancement, including our sized assumptions for bank account risk and 
commingling risk. We believe that account bank and commingling risk is not 
sufficiently covered by overcollateralization to achieve any rating uplift 
above the counterparty credit rating on Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB/Watch 
Neg/A-2), of which we consider the issuer DLG to be a core entity.

If DLG were to implement structural enhancements as remedial action to 
partially reduce the target overcollateralization for commingling and account 
bank risk, the overcollateralization would be commensurate with a 'A-' rating, 
all else being equal.

The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current CreditWatch 
negative placement on DCL. In principle, DLG would be able to avert a 
downgrade of the covered bond program resulting from a potential downgrade of 
DCL, as it has the ability to gain further rating uplift through 
overcollateralization. However, we understand that DLG currently only intends 
to maintain the current level of support, which is not commensurate with a 
rating uplift above 'BBB'. Any negative rating action on DCL would therefore 
also result in a downgrade of DLG's public sector covered bonds.

We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement on the long-term and 
short-term ratings on DLG's public sector covered bond program shortly after 
we resolve the CreditWatch placement on DCL.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 
     -- Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or 
Local And Regional Governments, May 3, 2006
     -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, April 8, 2004
     -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector 
Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003
     -- Criteria For Rating Luxembourg Lettres De Gage Publiques, Nov. 20, 2001
 
RATINGS LIST

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
  Program/Class            To                     From

Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
  Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)
                           BBB/Watch Neg/A-2      A-/Watch Neg/A-2

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
