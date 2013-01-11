TEXT - S&P cuts Dexia LDG Banque S.A. covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have completed our review of the public sector covered bond program of Dexia LdG Banque (DLG) under our updated covered bonds counterparty criteria. -- Under the criteria, we no longer view the program's level of overcollateralization as sufficient for a rating uplift above issuer credit rating on DLG. -- We are therefore lowering our ratings on the program to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. -- The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current CreditWatch negative placement on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider Dexia LdG Banque to be a core entity. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered the long- and short-term ratings on Dexia LdG Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public sector covered bond program and all related issuances to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011. Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow information as of Nov. 30, 2012, and the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012). The review encompassed the credit quality of the cover pool, the cash flow structure of assets and liabilities, and counterparty risks. We had identified account bank, commingling, and derivative risk as relevant counterparty risks for the program. Our assessment of counterparty risk is the key constraint on the ratings. With regard to derivative risk, the rating on the program is currently limited to 'A-' owing to our analysis of unsubordinated termination payments (see paragraph 36, "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012). In applying our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we have compared the currently available credit enhancement with the covered bonds' target credit enhancement, including our sized assumptions for bank account risk and commingling risk. We believe that account bank and commingling risk is not sufficiently covered by overcollateralization to achieve any rating uplift above the counterparty credit rating on Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2), of which we consider the issuer DLG to be a core entity. If DLG were to implement structural enhancements as remedial action to partially reduce the target overcollateralization for commingling and account bank risk, the overcollateralization would be commensurate with a 'A-' rating, all else being equal. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current CreditWatch negative placement on DCL. In principle, DLG would be able to avert a downgrade of the covered bond program resulting from a potential downgrade of DCL, as it has the ability to gain further rating uplift through overcollateralization. However, we understand that DLG currently only intends to maintain the current level of support, which is not commensurate with a rating uplift above 'BBB'. Any negative rating action on DCL would therefore also result in a downgrade of DLG's public sector covered bonds. We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement on the long-term and short-term ratings on DLG's public sector covered bond program shortly after we resolve the CreditWatch placement on DCL. Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques) BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)