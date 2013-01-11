TEXT - S&P affirms Westdeutsche Immobank mortgage covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have completed our review of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's mortgage-covered bond program under our updated covered bond counterparty criteria and we have concluded that account bank and commingling risks are now sufficiently covered. -- We are therefore affirming our 'AA/A-1+' ratings on the program and related series and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects that on the issuer credit rating and the expected development of the asset-liability mismatch within the next 12 months. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had affirmed its 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on the mortgage-covered bond program of Germany-based Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB; BBB-/Stable/A-3). The ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow information as of Sept. 30, 2012, and the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012). We had identified account bank risk and commingling risk as relevant for this program. Under our updated counterparty criteria we regard the account bank risk and commingling risk to be mitigated by a weak link to Zuercher Kantonalbank (AAA/Negative/A-1+) and the German National Bank (Bundesbank), two of WIB's account banks. As long as we believe Germany unlikely to exit the eurozone (European Economic And Monetary Union), we consider the Bundesbank's credit standing to be indistinguishable from that of the European Central Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The weak link does not remove account bank and commingling risk, but instead creates a link between the rating on the covered bonds and that on the account bank (see "Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link," published Feb. 13, 2012). Based on the information available, we believe that the remaining account bank and commingling risks are now sufficiently covered, allowing a seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on WIB according to our criteria (see our five-step approach for rating covered bonds in "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). In addition, the committed increase in overcollateralization to approximately 34% exceeds the target credit enhancement of 32.60%, including the amount subject to the remaining commingling and account bank risk. This leads us to believe that WIB's mortgage cover pool can support a 'AA' rating. The stable outlook reflects the stable rating outlook on the issuer and the expected development of the asset-liability mismatch within the next 12 months. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Update To The Criteria For Rating German Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009 -- German Law Change Affects Mortgage Foreclosure Period Stresses, Nov. 28, 2008 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Australia and New Zealand RMBS: Analyzing Credit Quality, Feb. 21, 2007 -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, April 8, 2004 -- German Pfandbrief Framework Further Improved, March 30, 2004 -- Criteria For Rating German Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 31, 2001 RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook To From Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank Mortgage-Covered Bond Program Issue Ratings AA/Stable/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)