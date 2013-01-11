TEXT-S&P puts 7 ratings on 7 structured settlement bonds on watch positive

OVERVIEW -- We placed our ratings on seven tranches from seven securitizations backed by structured settlement payments on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- Securitizations backed by structured settlement payments are typically payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant and defendant structured as installment payments that satisfy the settlement. -- The CreditWatch placements reflect the increased overcollateralization and principal payments to the notes. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on seven tranches from seven securitizations backed by structured settlement payments on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). The securitizations are backed by structured settlement payments, which are payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer, typically structured as installment payments that satisfy the settlement. The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the claimant by assigning this obligation to a settlement counterparty. The settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity provider. Today's CreditWatch placements reflect the principal payments to the notes and the resulting increased overcollateralization the principal payments help to provide. We will resolve today's CreditWatch placement after we complete a comprehensive analysis and committee review of the transaction. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. We will continue to monitor the transaction and take rating actions, including CreditWatch placements, as we deem appropriate. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Update To Methodology And Assumptions And New Supplemental Tests For U.S. Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, Dec. 2, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, Dec. 11, 2008 RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Peachtree Finance Company #2, LLC Rating Class To From B A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables I LLC, Series 2005-1 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-1 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-2 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-3 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-4 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2007-1 Rating Class To From A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)