May 13 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd :

* Exec says have taken 29 billion rupees of provisions in q4 over and above the amount required by rbi rules.

* Exec says expects margins to improve in FY17.

* Exec says co has SMA2 loan accounts of about 130 billion rupees.

* Exec says co sees about 50 billion rupees of additions to NPLs in current fiscal year.

* Exec says aims to take provision coverage ratio to 68 percent by fiscal year end. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)