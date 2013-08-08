FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)
August 8, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 8 (Reuters)- 
              DeNA Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       6 months to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012         Sep 30, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO             COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT              FORECAST   
  Sales               52.16               47.59               103.10          
                   (+9.6 pct)          (+37.4 pct)            (+5.3 pct)         
  Operating           16.99               18.39                33.70        
                   (-7.6 pct)          (+22.4 pct)           (-13.1 pct)        
  Pretax              17.58               18.07                     
                   (-2.7 pct)          (+15.4 pct)                  
  Net                  9.58                9.99               19.90       
                   (-4.2 pct)          (+19.9 pct)            (-8.4 pct)      
  EPS Basic         72.07 yen           70.11 yen            151.46 yen     
  EPS Diluted       71.89 yen           69.91 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                                  nil                 nil     
  -Q4 Div                               50.00 yen                   
  NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
