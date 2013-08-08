REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 52.16 47.59 103.10 (+9.6 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 16.99 18.39 33.70 (-7.6 pct) (+22.4 pct) (-13.1 pct) Pretax 17.58 18.07 (-2.7 pct) (+15.4 pct) Net 9.58 9.99 19.90 (-4.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) (-8.4 pct) EPS Basic 72.07 yen 70.11 yen 151.46 yen EPS Diluted 71.89 yen 69.91 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 50.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.