REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -Q1 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 6, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 6 (Reuters)- 
             Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012       Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO            LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS           FORECAST   
  Sales             24.08               24.91          140.00 - 150.00                   
                 (-3.3 pct)          (+1.6 pct)         (-5.4 - +1.4 pct)                 
  Operating        689 mln            loss 1.16          5.00 - 9.00                  
  Recurring          1.50             loss 2.05          5.00 - 9.00                  
  Net           loss 493 mln          loss 2.08          3.50 - 6.00                   
  EPS           loss 4.29 yen      loss 18.05 yen   30.42 yen - 52.14 yen                
  Ann Div                             30.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                             10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q4 div                             20.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and
Enix on April 1, 2003. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
