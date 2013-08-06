REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 24.08 24.91 140.00 - 150.00 (-3.3 pct) (+1.6 pct) (-5.4 - +1.4 pct) Operating 689 mln loss 1.16 5.00 - 9.00 Recurring 1.50 loss 2.05 5.00 - 9.00 Net loss 493 mln loss 2.08 3.50 - 6.00 EPS loss 4.29 yen loss 18.05 yen 30.42 yen - 52.14 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)