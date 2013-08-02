FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -Q1 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 2 (Reuters)- 
             Kenko.com Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended    3 months ended  9 months to
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               4.65                4.36             15.00    
                   (+6.8 pct)          (+9.7 pct)                   
  Operating          19 mln               4 mln           80 mln    
                  (+328.4 pct)                                      
  Recurring          14 mln            loss 31 mln                  
  Net                15 mln            loss 47 mln                  
  EPS              223.39 yen       loss 1,070.88 yen               
  EPS Diluted      220.91 yen                                       
  Ann Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q2 div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                                  nil              nil     
  NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

