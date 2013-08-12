CORRECTED-TABLE-L'attrait -6-MTH group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- L'attrait Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.37 857 mln 1.90 (-55.0 pct) Operating 92 mln 89 mln 180 mln (+515.1 pct) Recurring 41 mln 42 mln 87 mln Net 49 mln 39 mln 100 mln EPS 18.34 yen 16.69 yen 36.94 yen EPS Diluted 14.18 yen 16.04 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - L'attrait Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.