FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-L'attrait -6-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-L'attrait -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 12 (Reuters)- 
             L'attrait Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST                               LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               1.37               857 mln           1.90     
                                       (-55.0 pct)                  
  Operating          92 mln              89 mln           180 mln   
                                      (+515.1 pct)                  
  Recurring          41 mln              42 mln           87 mln    
  Net                49 mln              39 mln           100 mln   
  EPS               18.34 yen           16.69 yen        36.94 yen  
  EPS Diluted       14.18 yen           16.04 yen                   
  Ann Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                  nil              nil     
  NOTE - L'attrait Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.