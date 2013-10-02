CORRECTED-TABLE-CFS Corporation -6-MTH parent results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 2 (Reuters)- CFS Corporation PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 59.18 53.64 116.00 (+2.2 pct) Operating 727 mln 12 mln 1.80 (-98.8 pct) Recurring 800 mln 143 mln 1.90 (-88.4 pct) Net 227 mln loss 34 mln 300 mln EPS 6.57 yen loss 0.98 yen 8.65 yen EPS Diluted 6.56 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .