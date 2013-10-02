FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-CFS Corporation -6-MTH parent results
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-CFS Corporation -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 2 (Reuters)- 
             CFS Corporation 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Aug 31, 2013        Aug 20, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               59.18               53.64           116.00    
                                       (+2.2 pct)                   
  Operating          727 mln             12 mln             1.80    
                                       (-98.8 pct)                  
  Recurring          800 mln             143 mln            1.90    
                                       (-88.4 pct)                  
  Net                227 mln           loss 34 mln        300 mln   
  EPS               6.57 yen          loss 0.98 yen      8.65 yen   
  EPS Diluted       6.56 yen                                        
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  -Q2 div           4.00 yen            4.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.