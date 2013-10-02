FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Cox -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 2 (Reuters)- 
             Cox Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended     6 months ended       Year to 
                Aug 31, 2013        Aug 20, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                   LATEST                               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             10.94               11.65            24.30    
                                     (-8.8 pct)                   
  Operating     loss 719 mln        loss 136 mln        200 mln   
  Recurring     loss 613 mln         loss 23 mln        370 mln   
  Net           loss 756 mln        loss 154 mln        50 mln    
  EPS          loss 27.43 yen       loss 5.60 yen      1.81 yen   
  Ann Div                                nil              nil     
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                                nil              nil     
  NOTE - Cox Co Ltd sells casual wear. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
