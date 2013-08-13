FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Dreamvisor HD -Q1 group results
August 13, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Dreamvisor HD -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 13 (Reuters)- 
             Dreamvisor Holdings Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST                               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            114 mln             114 mln           1.08     
                 (+0.0 pct)          (-11.1 pct)                  
  Operating      loss 23 mln         loss 39 mln        172 mln   
  Recurring      loss 24 mln         loss 33 mln        163 mln   
  Net            loss 25 mln         loss 31 mln        86 mln    
  EPS         loss 1,520.36 yen   loss 3,258.84 yen  5,048.13 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil                      
  -Q2 div                                nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil                      
  NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
