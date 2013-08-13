CORRECTED-TABLE-Dreamvisor HD -Q1 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Dreamvisor Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 114 mln 114 mln 1.08 (+0.0 pct) (-11.1 pct) Operating loss 23 mln loss 39 mln 172 mln Recurring loss 24 mln loss 33 mln 163 mln Net loss 25 mln loss 31 mln 86 mln EPS loss 1,520.36 yen loss 3,258.84 yen 5,048.13 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.