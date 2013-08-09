FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 9, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales               80.99               53.25          118.14 - 120.80                
                   (+52.1 pct)                                      
  Operating           34.14               27.87           46.39 - 48.68                 
                   (+22.5 pct)                                      
  Pretax              36.79               26.98           49.43 - 51.72               
                   (+36.3 pct)                                      
  Net                 26.52               20.38           35.40 - 36.94             
                   (+30.1 pct)                                      
  EPS Basic         60.73 yen           47.27 yen     80.97 yen - 84.49 yen              
  EPS Diluted       59.63 yen           45.90 yen                   
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen         10.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen                                        
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
