REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 9 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 80.99 53.25 118.14 - 120.80 (+52.1 pct) Operating 34.14 27.87 46.39 - 48.68 (+22.5 pct) Pretax 36.79 26.98 49.43 - 51.72 (+36.3 pct) Net 26.52 20.38 35.40 - 36.94 (+30.1 pct) EPS Basic 60.73 yen 47.27 yen 80.97 yen - 84.49 yen EPS Diluted 59.63 yen 45.90 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.