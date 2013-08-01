FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Ginza Renoir -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects figures in table)
Aug 1 (Reuters)- 
             Ginza Renoir Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               1.70                1.64             7.18     
                   (+4.0 pct)          (+11.1 pct)      (+9.3 pct)  
  Operating          153 mln             92 mln           343 mln   
                   (+65.0 pct)         (+21.8 pct)      (+12.9 pct) 
  Recurring          164 mln             103 mln          386 mln   
                   (+58.9 pct)         (+30.8 pct)      (+3.7 pct)  
  Net                81 mln              21 mln           218 mln   
                  (+278.2 pct)         (-31.1 pct)      (+21.8 pct) 
  EPS               13.53 yen           3.61 yen         36.25 yen  
  EPS Diluted       13.43 yen                                  
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                               8.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd operates a coffee shop chain in the Tokyo area. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)

