CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Ginza Renoir -Q1 group results

(Company corrects figures in table) Aug 1 (Reuters)- Ginza Renoir Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.70 1.64 7.18 (+4.0 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) Operating 153 mln 92 mln 343 mln (+65.0 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+12.9 pct) Recurring 164 mln 103 mln 386 mln (+58.9 pct) (+30.8 pct) (+3.7 pct) Net 81 mln 21 mln 218 mln (+278.2 pct) (-31.1 pct) (+21.8 pct) EPS 13.53 yen 3.61 yen 36.25 yen EPS Diluted 13.43 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd operates a coffee shop chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)