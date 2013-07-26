FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Jipangu -Q1 group results
July 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-Jipangu -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jul 26 (Reuters)- 
             Jipangu Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended        Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012      Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.75                1.42            8.10 - 8.64           
                 (+23.3 pct)         (+31.3 pct)      (+38.4 - +47.6 pct)            
  Operating        533 mln             284 mln          2.02 - 2.27          
                 (+87.4 pct)                          (+84.9 - +108.5 pct)          
  Recurring        336 mln             28 mln           1.06 - 1.31
                                                     (+273.5 - +360.1 pct)            
  Net              203 mln             54 mln        645 mln - 805 mln    
                (+276.9 pct)                         (+147.1 - +208.5 pct)       
  EPS             39.03 yen           10.36 yen   123.70 yen - 154.41 yen        
  Ann Div                                nil               nil     
  -Q2 div                                nil               nil     
  -Q4 div                                nil               nil     
  NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
