REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results
#IT Services & Consulting
August 13, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 13 (Reuters)- 
             Nexyz Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Sep 30, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             5.15                5.49              7.60 - 8.20                
                 (-6.1 pct)          (-0.5 pct)          (+0.8 - +8.7 pct)                 
  Operating     loss 193 mln           41 mln          320 mln - 500 mln                  
            (+6.2 - +66.0 pct)
  Recurring     loss 195 mln           60 mln          310 mln - 480 mln                  
           (+0.8 - +56.0 pct)
  Net           loss 180 mln           270 mln          150 mln - 240 mln                  
            (-63.7 - -41.8 pct)
  EPS          loss 14.25 yen         21.38 yen       11.83 yen - 18.93 yen               
  Ann Div                                nil           5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil           5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

