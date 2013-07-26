FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Jipangu Inc -2013 6-month group forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Jipangu Inc -2013 6-month group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds previous forecast)
Jul 26 (Reuters) -
              Jipangu Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2013     Sep 30, 2013  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales            3.99          3.83 - 3.87                    
  Operating        1.01       937 mln - 953 mln                 
   
  Recurring      620 mln      166 mln - 181 mln                 
  
  Net            420 mln       63 mln - 74 mln                  
  EPS           80.62 yen   12.25 yen - 14.19 yen               
  
  NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
