CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Maruyoshi Center -Q1 results
July 2, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Maruyoshi Center -Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects forecast figures to revenues, not sales)
Jul 2 (Reuters)- 
             Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                May 31, 2013        May 31, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST                                 
                     
  Revenues          9.89                9.91            40.70              
                 (-0.2 pct)          (-2.1 pct)       (+0.0 pct)               
  Operating        87 mln              141 mln          700 mln   
                 (-38.1 pct)         (-22.3 pct)      (-1.4 pct)  
  Recurring        19 mln              63 mln           415 mln   
                 (-69.8 pct)         (-44.1 pct)      (-0.1 pct)  
  Net               1 mln              27 mln           150 mln   
                 (-93.4 pct)         (+25.8 pct)                  
  EPS             0.22 yen            3.39 yen         18.24 yen  
  Ann Div                             3.00 yen         3.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                             3.00 yen         3.00 yen   
  NOTE - Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

