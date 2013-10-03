CORRECTED-TABLE-KTK -2012/13 parent results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 3 (Reuters)- KTK Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ende 15 months ended Year to NEXT Aug 20, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Aug 20, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.09 10.40 8.38 4.07 (+3.5 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating loss 12 mln loss 39 mln Recurring 11 mln 6 mln 34 mln loss 13 mln (+192.1 pct) Net loss 40 mln loss 79 mln 10 mln loss 15 mln EPS loss 8.05 yen loss 21.75 yen 1.82 yen loss 2.73 yen NOTE - KTK Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .