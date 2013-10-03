FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-KTK -2012/13 parent results
#Office Equipment
October 3, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-KTK -2012/13 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 3 (Reuters)- 
          KTK Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
               Year ende    15 months ended     Year to        NEXT    
              Aug 20, 2013    Aug 20, 2012   Aug 20, 2014      YEAR      
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY       COMPANY    
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST     H1 FORECAST  
  Sales           8.09            10.40          8.38           4.07     
                                              (+3.5 pct)     (-0.8 pct)  
  Operating    loss 12 mln     loss 39 mln                               
  Recurring      11 mln           6 mln         34 mln      loss 13 mln  
                                             (+192.1 pct)                
  Net          loss 40 mln     loss 79 mln      10 mln      loss 15 mln  
  EPS         loss 8.05 yen  loss 21.75 yen    1.82 yen    loss 2.73 yen 
  NOTE - KTK Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
