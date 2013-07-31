REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.82 trln 1.81 trln 7.20 trln (+0.6 pct) (-6.0 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 64.20 38.60 250.00 (+66.3 pct) (+592.3 pct) (+55.3 pct) Pretax 122.61 37.83 140.00 Net 107.83 12.81 50.00 EPS 46.65 yen 5.54 yen 21.63 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 Div nil -Q4 Div nil NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.