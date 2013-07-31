FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)
July 31, 2013 / 8:23 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

               3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
              Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                 LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                 RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales         1.82 trln           1.81 trln        7.20 trln  
               (+0.6 pct)          (-6.0 pct)       (-1.4 pct)  
  Operating       64.20               38.60           250.00 
               (+66.3 pct)          (+592.3 pct)    (+55.3 pct) 
  Pretax         122.61               37.83           140.00    

  Net            107.83               12.81            50.00    

  EPS           46.65 yen           5.54 yen         21.63 yen  
  Ann Div                              nil                      
  -Q2 Div                              nil                      
  -Q4 Div                              nil                      
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

