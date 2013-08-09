FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Coca-cola East Japan -6-MTH group results
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
August 9, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-Coca-cola East Japan -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(This is the table for Coca-Cola Central Japan)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
             Coca-cola East Japan Co., Ltd. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               88.84               90.60                     
                   (-2.0 pct)          (+2.9 pct)                   
  Operating          404 mln           loss 65 mln                  
  Recurring          717 mln           loss 78 mln                  
  Net                267 mln          loss 364 mln                  
  EPS               6.05 yen          loss 8.27 yen                 
  EPS Diluted       6.05 yen                                        
  Ann Div                               36.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div           18.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               18.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Coca-cola East Japan Co., Ltd. is a major Coca-Cola bottler. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

