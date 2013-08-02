FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-AnGes MG -6-MTH group results
#Healthcare
August 2, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-AnGes MG -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 2 (Reuters)- 
             AnGes MG Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended             Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012             Dec 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO                  LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS                 FORECAST   
  Sales            314 mln             288 mln                350 mln - 450 mln              
                 (+9.2 pct)         (+133.0 pct)                  
  Operating     loss 632 mln        loss 954 mln             loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln           
    
  Recurring     loss 629 mln        loss 890 mln             loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln           
     
  Net           loss 652 mln        loss 893 mln             loss 1.30 - loss 1.00              
  EPS         loss 2,257.41 yen   loss 3,638.59 yen  loss 4,325.70 yen - loss 3,327.46 yen      
        
  Ann Div                                nil                  nil     
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil                  nil     
  NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
